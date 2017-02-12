Weather for Sunday night: Mixture of snow, sleet and rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll be seeing moderate to heavy snow through early Monday inland (with some sleet mixed in at times), snow, sleet and rain along the shore.

Here’s the breakdown:

IMPACT: Snow will be moderate to heavy at times, leading to slick roads and reduced visibility. When that changeover happens to sleet or rain, there could be a period of icing.

SNOW TOTALS: Tough to predict with this particular storm, due to that rain/snow line migrating across the state. Let's go lowest to highest. The shoreline and much of southern CT will see 1-3", with a band of 3-6" for central and northern CT. There will likely be towns in northern CT up towards the MA border that pick up 6"+.

Afterwards, we have a windy day on tap for Monday. Gusts could be up around 40 mph during the day, with a High Wind Watch in effect for the southern 4 counties of CT. That wind will make temperatures in the 30s feel like the teens and 20s all day.

Quiet weather moves in for Valentine’s Day, and then we have a chance for a bit of light snow on Wednesday into Thursday. Luckily for those of us overwhelmed with winter, it doesn’t look like much snow for the middle of the week.

Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Icy mix and rain to snow showers, becoming windy. Low: 20s. Wind: west 10-25 mph.

Monday: Chance for a few morning snow showers, otherwise partly sunny, windy and chilly…. High: 32; wind chill in the teen and 20s.

Valentine’s Day: Mostly sunny, lighter wind. High: 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance for snow showers. High: 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High: 25-35

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25-30.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.