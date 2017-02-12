Another winter storm on the way Sunday through Monday, mixture of snow, sleet and rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for another high-impact winter storm today through early Monday for moderate to heavy snow, inland (with some sleet mixed in at times), snow, sleet and rain along the shore.

This storm will be moving into the from the Ohio Valley and re-develop into a secondary low pressure south of Connecticut Sunday afternoon, rapidly intensify into a major nor’easter off the Massachusetts and New Hampshire coastline by Monday morning.

The snow will begin between 8 A.M. and 10 A.M, become steadier and heavier by midday Sunday, continue Sunday night and finally taper off early Monday. There is the chance the snow could mix with sleet at times for a brief period Sunday afternoon and evening, before changing back to snow at night. The snow will quickly change to a sleet and rain along the shoreline and continue into the evening hours. Colder air will filter back into the back side of the storm Sunday night, changing any mix and rain to all snow Sunday night before ending early Monday morning.

Models have trended a bit colder and stronger; thus expect 5-10″ north of Hartford where there is a Winter Storm Warning for the four northern Counties, 3-5″ across the I-84 corridor and the four southern counties where there is a Winter Weather Advisory with a mix of sleet and rain, and 1-3″ of snow along the shoreline since the precipitation will be mostly rain during Sunday afternoon. If the storm should slow down; additional snow could accumulate overnight and early Monday morning all the way to the shore.

The storm will gradually pull away Monday, allowing for sunshine and gusty winds throughout the day. Valentine’s Day looks quiet with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s.

There will be another storm to watch Wednesday and Thursday. Its a close call and bit early to predict any snow at this time. In fact, there is a good chance the storm could just brush the region with some light snow or a complete miss.

Forecast Details:

Today: Snow developing this morning, changing over to sleet and rain from south to north across ct. Wintry mess continues through the afternoon into the evening. Several inches of slushy wet snow possible, with 3-6” likely for much of central and northern ct. Much lesser amounts towards the shoreline. Highs near 30. Wind: ne 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Icy mix and rain to snow showers, becoming windy. Low: 20s. Wind: west 10-25 mph.

Monday: Chance for a few morning snow showers, otherwise partly sunny, windy and chilly…. High: 32; wind chill in the teen and 20s.

Valentine’s Day: Mostly sunny, lighter wind. High: 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance for snow showers. High: 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High: 25-35

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25-30.

