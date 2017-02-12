× Bradley airport sees delays, cancellations due to Sunday storm

WINDSOR LOCKS — Bradley International Airport is open Sunday but the airport is seeing some delays and cancellations due to the weather.

Snow removal efforts are ongoing, said spokeswoman Alisa Sisic.

About 20 percent of departures are canceled and 25 percent of our arrivals are canceled, Sisic said. There is a very small number of delays, she added.

Passengers who are scheduled to travel Sunday or Monday are advised to contact their airline to confirm the status of their flight. Real time flight info is also available at Bradley’s website, and on Twitter @BDLFlightInfo.

The airport plans to provide another update later Sunday afternoon.