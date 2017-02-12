× Bristol Police search for armed robbery suspect

BRISTOL — Bristol Police are investigating after a man robbed a Citgo Food Bag store.

Police say around 9 p.m. on Saturday, a man walked into the store at 54 Farmington Ave. and displayed a small handgun. He then demanded the drawer to the cash register. The cashier complied and the suspect left the store, got into a parked car by one of the gas pumps, then fled the scene. He got away with an undetermined amount of money in the drawer.

The cashier was not injured and police are describing the vehicle as possibly a black colored Mercedes.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately in his mid 20’s with short dark hair and a mustache. He was approximately 5’8″ and weighing around 130-140 pounds, while wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bristol Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bristol Police at 860-584-3011