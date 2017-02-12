People in Colchester are ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ to raise money for fuel bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLCHESTER -- People in Colchester are spending the weekend in the cold, trying to raise money for the Colchester Fuel Bank and bringing attention to the plight of the homeless.

Fred Brown, Rob Suchecki, Stan Soby, and Walter Cox gathered on the Colchester Green on Friday around 2 p.m. and won't leave until Sunday.

"We're able to help those folks who, otherwise, might not make it through the winter," said Soby during the 2016 effort., "We know there are folks who struggle, that have needs, that sometimes go without heat or have to make the choice between food head and medication and that's a tough choice to make."

The guys are camping out to raise money and awareness for the Colchester Fuel Bank's assistance fund, which helps people pay for their home heating bills when they run into difficult financial situations.

The group will be on the Green, accepting donations until Sunday at noon. If you can't make it to the Green, any branch of United Bank is accepting donations and you can use Paypal, with the e-mail freezinforareason@yahoo.com to donate online.