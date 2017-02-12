× Cromwell police say man threatened snow removal contractor with gun

CROMWELL — One man was arrested after police said he pulled out a gun and threatened a contractor who was clearing the snow at a condo complex Sunday.

Around 2 p.m., Cromwell police were called to Fox Meadows condominium complex for a report of threatening incident between a resident and a snow removal contractor where a gun was shown.

Officers were able to follow footprints in the snow, which led to the location of the suspect who matched the description given by the victim. Police said Francis R. Rowland, 23, of Cromwell, was in possession of a .38 caliber revolver and he was charged with Breach of Peace II, Reckless Endangerment, aThreatening II.

Rowland was released on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.