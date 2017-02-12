Harvard beats Yale 75-67

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- The Yale Bulldogs hosted the rival of all rivals the Crimson of Harvard University Saturday night in men's basketball action at the John J. Lee Amphitheater.

The Bulldogs came into the matchup with an overall record of 14-6 and 6-1 in the Ivy League while Harvard were nipping at the heals sitting at 13-7 and 5-2 in the Ivy Laegue.

This game was a back and forth battle from the tip with 12 lead changes and the game being tied eight times. Harvard would grab the last lead change late in the second half and built the largest lead of the 10 points, which proved insurmountable by the Bulldogs as they would fall 75-67 which had both teams leaving the game with identical records of 14-7 overall and 6-2 in the Ivy league.