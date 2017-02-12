× Malloy monitoring storm’s progress; DOT out in force

HARTFORD — Governor Dannel P. Malloy said the Department of Transportation has over 600 state plows out clearing the roads Sunday afternoon.

Malloy said, “The work of clearing the storm in time for the morning commute is expected be easier as a result of the weekend timing of snow.”

The governor has not activated the Emergency Operations Center, but his office is in communications with state agencies and municipalities.

The current snowfall forecast is calling for 1 to 3 inches along the coast, 2 to 4 inches in southern Connecticut, 4 to 6 inches in the Hartford area and 6 to 8 inches in northern Connecticut.

Malloys office reminded drivers of the following:

Clear the snow and ice from your vehicle.

Always wear your seat belt.

Give yourself extra time to get to your destination

Be aware of potentially icy areas such as bridges.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road.

Don’t pass snowplow trucks.

Keep an emergency winter driving kit in your car.