Skier dies in accident at Mohawk Mountain

CORNWALL — A woman skiing died after crashing into another skier Saturday night at Mohawk Mountain ski area.

According to State Police, Lisa Kelly, 46, of Brookfield, was injured when she and another skier collided.

Police said she was taken by ambulance from Cornwall to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and then by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.