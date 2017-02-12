× Homes evacuated after tractor-trailer carrying corrosive material crashes in Tolland; I-84 closed near Exit 68

VERNON — A tractor-trailer carrying a corrosive material went off the road and caused the closing of I-84 eastbound Sunday evening.

The accident happened near Exit 68 around 7 p.m. DOT said the truck went down and embankment.

Some homes on Metcalf Road near the highway are being evacuated.

State police said the highway was shutdown between Exit 68 and 67. They said there was a split in the trucks container.

DEEP is on the scene.

Check back for further details as they develop.