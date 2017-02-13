Crowley Auto Group recognized for community contributions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Ford and Lincoln are being recognized for giving back to the communities across the country last year in a big way, including children's causes, environmental issues, education and initiatives to help first responders.

Six auto dealers are specifically being recognized for their contribution and here in Connecticut, Ken Crowley of the Crowley Auto Group is being honored.

Crowley talked to Tim Lammers on Good Day Connecticut Monday morning about initiatives dear to him, like the JDRF golf tournament.

The Crowley Group is also one of the first dealerships in the nation to participate in the U.S. Army Reserve's Employer Partnership Initiative.