Bradley still clearing snow, travelers advised to check flights

WINDSOR LOCKS — Bradley International Airport is open while snow removal efforts are still ongoing.

Some incoming and, in particular, outgoing flights are still impacted by Sunday’s snow storm. Passengers who are scheduled to travel on Monday morning are advised to contact their airline to confirm their flight.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday, a Bradley Airport spokesperson said 33 percent of departures and arrivals were canceled.

Travelers to Bradley may run into a few snow squalls Monday morning. Another lingering effect they may notice is the wind. Gusts could be up around 40 mph during the day, with a Wind Advisory in effect statewide.