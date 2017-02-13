Interstate 84 in Tolland closed after tractor-trailer carrying hazardous chemicals rolls over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLLAND — Authorities said several homes have been evacuated and both sides of Interstate 84 in Tolland have been closed after a tractor-trailer truck hauling hazardous materials crashed.

Police said the tractor-trailer rolled over an embankment around 7 p.m. Sunday near the exit for state Route 195, and no injuries were reported.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the vehicle was carrying a mixed load of several chemicals, including acids and flammable substances. Hazmat teams responded at around 10:30 p.m.

The highway has been closed between exits 67 and 68. Troopers said it could be closed until noon.

A detour has been set up on nearby state Route 74. State police are encouraging travelers to avoid the area.

MVA U/D: Media partners please share alternative routes of travel for morning rush hour that are highlighted in blu…

Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) February 13, 2017

The tractor-trailer is owned by CIMA Transportation.