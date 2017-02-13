Monday forecast: Calm, mostly clear tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Slowly but surely, the winds are calming down.

After midnight the gusts will taper off. A few clouds tonight, with chilly lows in the upper teens.

For Valentine’s Day, a mix of sun and clouds, with seasonal temps in the mid to upper 30s.

Winds will begin to switch from the NW to the SW.

A few snow and rain showers for Wednesday, and then quiet weather emerges for a few days, with warming highs into the 40s by the weekend.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Becoming less windy, lows in the upper teens.

Valentine’s Day: Mostly sunny, lighter wind. High: 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance for snow showers. High: 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High: 25-35

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25-30.

