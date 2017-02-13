Non-profit raising funds to bring new police dog to area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY -- In November, the Wethersfield Police Department met tragedy when their K-9 officer, Thor, died in the line of duty. Since then, the community has come forward to support K-9 programs across the country.

The Hometown Foundation has teamed with community business leaders from Turnpike Motors Autobody and the Newington-based non-profit K-9 Crime Stoppers to start an initiative bringing safety awareness and raising money for police dogs.

Bryan Colletti from K-9 Crime Stoppers has been training police dogs for two decades and said donations have helped place four new K-9's in departments from New York to New Mexico. Colletti's next K-9, a friendly one-year-old German Shepard named Coffee, will likely end up working for Wethersfield or be placed with the Cromwell Police Department.

"We want to be that resource for officers in need and that constant source of education," he said.

Appearing on 104.1 Radio's Amy Grey and Fisch in the morning show, Wethersfield Police Lt. Donald Crabtree said the loss of Thor has effected the entire department.

"We're here to try to honor him and to keep his legacy going," Lt. Crabtree said.

