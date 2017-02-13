Police searching for 5 suspects after couple randomly attacked in Meriden grocery store

MERIDEN — In what police are calling an “unprovoked assault,” officers are searching for up to five suspects who randomly attacked a man and his wife while grocery shopping on Sunday.

Around 3 p.m. police were called to the Stop & Shop on Broad Street in Meriden.

Police say the 28-year-old man and his wife were walking into the grocery store when five men began to “verbally harass” them from a car. The couple tried to ignore the men, police said, and entered the store, but the group followed.

The men continued to harass the couple and then surrounded them, police said. Then, one of the suspects threatened to punch the woman and another suspect hit the husband from behind. Police say the victim was punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and had several teeth knocked out.

“The victims did not know any of the suspects and at this time the assault and the harassment certainly appears to have been unprovoked,” said Sergeant Darrin McKay with Meriden police.

All five of the suspects are pictured in various surveillance photos, including the white Ford Fusion they were riding in. All of the suspects are believed to be in their late teens or 20s.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Detective Mike Fonda at (203) 630-4178.