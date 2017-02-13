Tree falls on Merritt Parkway in Greenwich

GREENWICH — A tree fell on the Merritt Parkway due to high winds, blocking the road for a time Monday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police reopened Route 15, also called the Merritt Parkway, on the Southbound side near Exit 27 in Greenwich around 4:30 p.m. after crews removed the fallen tree which had closed the roadway. The tree fell just before the New York State border.

The Greenwich Fire department said they’ve had problems with high winds knocking down limbs on the roadway in the area.