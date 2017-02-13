× UConn women shoot for 100: What you need to know going to the game

STORRS — UConn Athletics is monitoring traffic problems caused by a hazmat situation on eastbound I-84 near Exit 68, and is asking UConn Women’s Basketball ticket holders to plan for alternate routes for tonight’s sold-out game.

The UConn women are shooting for their record-breaking 100th straight win, after beating the SMU Mustangs in their 99th win Saturday.

Tonight the Huskies have a chance to achieve the improbable century mark against South Carolina at Gampel Pavillon.

Drivers coming eastbound from the greater Hartford area to the UConn Storrs campus are asked to consider the following routes:

Interstate 384 east to Route 44 east through Coventry and into Mansfield, turning right on Discovery Drive to enter campus.

Interstate 84 east to Exit 67 (Route 31). Turn right at end of exit and follow Route 31 to Route 44 in Coventry. Turn left on Route 44 and continue through Coventry and into Mansfield, turning right on Discovery Drive to enter campus.

Westbound traffic on I-84 from Massachusetts and other points is not expected to be affected by the eastbound problems, and should still be able to take Exit 68 onto Route 195 to campus.

Drivers should be able to take their regular routes home after the game.