× Wallingford recycling center closes after change in rules from Coca-Cola

WALLINGFORD — A bottle recycling center has closed after a change in policy by soft drink giant Coca-Cola to no longer allowed the business to process the company’s returns.

M&M Redemption in Wallingford announced the closing Monday with a post on their Facebook page.

To Our Customers, Due to the recent events, Coca-Cola pulling their products from our machines, and trying to operate a business on a 36 year old handling fee, M & M Redemption Center will be closing it’s doors today.

It is with a heavy heart we say good-bye.

Coca-Cola had required the company to hand process Coke returnables due to what they called suspicious activities for M&M and two other centers.

“[Due to] suspicious activity on reverse vending machines (RVMs) at three Connecticut redemption centers, we have asked these businesses to manually sort containers so we may verify that our containers are being properly processed in accordance with Connecticut law,” said Nick Martin, Coca-Cola’s Director of Public Affairs and Communications for New England.

The owners of M&M said they stood to lose at least $1,000 week if Coke maintained its position.

The Coca-Cola Co. distributes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Fresca, Mello Yello, Fuze, Barq’s, Dasani and Vitamin Water.