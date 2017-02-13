× Wires fall on school bus full of students after transformer explodes in Wolcott

WOLCOTT — A bus full of elementary school students in Wolcott had wires fall on it on their way to school Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. Monday on Spindle Hill Road in Wolcott.

Police said the school bus was driving to school when a transformer exploded, causing wires to fall on the bus.

Police said the school bus had elementary school students on board but it is unclear how many kids were in the bus when the incident occurred.

Police said that the students’ parents had been notified.

There is no work at this time on any injuries.