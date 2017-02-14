× 9-year-old credited with saving grandmother after West Hartford condo fire

WEST HARTFORD — A 9-year-old boy was credited by the fire department for waking up his grandmother and alerting her to a fire in a condo.

Two people, including a firefighter, were sent to the hospital after a bedroom fire at 8 Rosemary Court in West Hartford.

Fire officials said the fire broke out at around 1:30 Tuesday morning and said it started in a second-floor bedroom. They said the fire was confined to that bedroom and a hallway.

The grandmother was inside the home at the time of the fire was treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was being treated for a minor burn injury to their ear.

There is no word yet on what started the fire, but fire crews said the second floor was badly damaged and smoke and water damage throughout the building.

It took about a half-hour to knock down the fire. The firefighters pulled one cat out of the second floor, and it is believed the cat is doing fine.

Assistant West Hartford Fire Michael Sinsigalli is on scene to continue the investigation into the cause of the fire.