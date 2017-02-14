A mild night; chance for rain and snow showers Wednesday

We have a stretch of quiet weather setting up for the next several days. A few snow and rain showers for Wednesday, and then quiet weather emerges for a few days, with warming highs into the 40s by the weekend.
Forecast Details:
Tuesday night: Mild. High 20-30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance for snow showers. High: 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High: 25-35
Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25-30.
