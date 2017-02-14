× East Hartford beats Simsbury 52-40

EAST HARTFORD — The East Hartford Hornets came into Tuesday night’s match-up with the Simsbury Trojans with a record of 16-1.

The Trojans beat Windsor on Saturday in overtime to improve to 14-3 on the year.

Simsbury opened the game on a 8-0 run before the Hornets started to heat up capped by a no look pass from Aaron Tomlinson to Austin Nwafor who finished the play with a two handed dunk.

Trojans would lead at the half by four points and build on the lead in the third from behind the arc.

Late in the third East Hartford would go on a run of their own started at the defensive end and would slowly pull away in the fourth quarter to win 52-40.