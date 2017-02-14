× Kim Jong Un’s half-brother assassinated in Malaysia

FOX News said South Korean news agency Yonhap was reporting early Tuesday that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s half-brother was assassinated Monday in Malaysia. They cited a government source in their report.

Kim Jong Nam was attacked by two unidentified women who stabbed him with “poisoned needles” at a Malaysian airport before fleeing, according to Cable TV broadcaster TV Chosun. Malaysian police reportedly suspect Jong Nam was targeted by North Korea.

The 45-year-old Jong Nam was the oldest son of former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il and held no official title. In the late 1990s he was thought to be the heir apparent to Kim Jong Il to lead North Korea, however, his chances to succeed his father took a blow when Jong Nam tried entering Tokyo Disneyland using a fake passport in May 2001.

Sometimes a critic of his brother’s rule, Jong Nam had previously suspected he was a target for assassination by North Korean agents.

He had two wives, a mistress and three children, according to a 2010 South Korean newspaper profile in The Chosun Ilbo.