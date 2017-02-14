× Senate confirms Linda McMahon to lead Small Business Administration

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Linda McMahon to head the Small Business Administration.

The Senate split mostly along party lines on most of President Donald Trump‘s Cabinet choices.

McMahon faced little resistance after assuring lawmakers that she believes the SBA should continue as a Cabinet-level, stand-alone agency and she would be a strong advocate for small business within the new administration.

A Senate panel recently approved her nomination by a vote of 18-1, moving the nomination to the full Senate for consideration.

McMahon stepped down from wrestling company WWE in 2009 to run for office. She ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate twice.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy released the following statement:

“Congratulations to Linda McMahon on her confirmation as head of the Small Business Administration. As I’ve said before, while Linda and I haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, I look forward to working with her to help small businesses in Connecticut.”

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal also released a statement on his vote for McMahon.

“I am hopeful that under Linda McMahon’s leadership, the SBA will ignite increased support for small businesses, which are the economic backbone and preeminent job creators in Connecticut and nationally. As a Connecticut businesswoman and entrepreneur, Linda McMahon knows that small businesses are our country’s most vibrant and vital job creators. The SBA plays an integral role in supporting small businesses, especially those in minority communities, by providing access to capital and connecting them with knowledgeable and experienced professionals whose expertise and experience can help them thrive.”