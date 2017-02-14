Middletown kindergarten bring gifts to newborns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Young students learned the joy of giving Tuesday.

Kindergarten students from Middletown's Spencer Elementary School delivered gifts to newborn babies at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

FOX 61's Sarah Cody showed us how the kids prepared the gifts.

The kids donated hats, clothes, and blankets for the newborns.

Gretchen Hertler McInvale, a veteran teacher, depends on her kindergarten class for help. McInvale's students assist in packing the boxes full of cozy blankets, knitted hats, adorable onesies and fresh pacifiers.

"They all write their names on the boxes," says McInvale. "It's a box full of love."

This year, the class delivered 30 boxes to assist parents and babies during the cold weather.

The annual tradition was born 29 years ago when McInvale was in the hospital, giving birth to her first child.