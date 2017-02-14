× Middletown shop has chocalate lovers covered this Valentine’s Day

MIDDLETOWN — While many people will be ordering flowers this Valentine’s Day, others will also be ordering chocolate and many will be ordering them from Tschudin Chocolates and Confections in Middletown.

They said many people love to order chocolate covered strawberries, but they are also ‘re known for their chocolate shoes – they will make stilettos or any kind of shoe you would like out of chocolate. They said they get both men and women ordering equally.

“Working Valentine’s Day is hectic but I love seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they pick up their order,” said Angela Burdman, who works at Tschudin Chocolates.