Multiple cars catch fire in Disneyland’s Mickey and Friends parking structure

ANAHEIM, Calif. – More than eight cars were damaged after a fire broke out at a Disneyland parking lot Monday evening in Anaheim, California.
The blaze was in the Mickey & Friends structure, Sgt. Daron Wyatt of Anaheim Fire and Rescue told KTLA. It was extinguished around 5:30 p.m., about an hour after flames were first reported, the Anaheim Police Department said on Twitter.
Eight cars suffered major damage, with four of those completely destroyed, officers said. A few more reportedly had minor damage.
Initial damage was estimated to be around $180,000, authorities said.
Seven people were treated for signs of excessive smoke inhalation and four were transported to a nearby hospital, firefighters said. The lot was evacuated, with park-goers being unable to return to their vehicles until just before 7 p.m.
Videos from the scene show thick black smoke billowing from the structure.
It was not immediately clear what led to the fire, but authorities did not suspect foul play.