Officers testify in Day 2 of Tony Moreno trial

MIDDLETOWN — Another day of emotion at Middletown Superior Court as the murder trial of Tony Moreno continued.

Moreno is accused of throwing his seven month old son, Aaden, off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown on the night of July 5, 2015.

Jurors heard testimony for much of Tuesday from three Middletown Police detectives who played prime roles in the investigation. A video from Middletown Police of Moreno in Hartford Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit shows the accused, injured and bruised, wearing a neck brace from his injuries.

Middletown Police interviewed Moreno while he was in the ICU and Moreno allegedly confessed to throwing his son off the bridge. During pre-trial hearings, the judge ruled the video and confession were admissible as evidence.

Moreno’s defense attorney argued the confession shouldn’t carry as much weight with jurors because Moreno was not in a physical or mental state to understand the circumstances he was in.

Testimony will continue again Wednesday morning. Moreno has pleaded not guilty.