HARTFORD -- Fluffers is a female rabbit that is one a half years old, whose owner couldn’t take care of her anymore.

She is white with a gray/brown snout and ears, with red eyes.

She LOVES to snuggle and sat on the lap of a volunteer last week for a good half-hour, just soaking up all the love!

She definitely needs someone who can spend a lot of time with her. Rabbits can live with buddies, but those who live solo need extra attention from their people.

Fluffers weighs a little over two pounds and is spayed.

Her main food is hay and she can live from 6-12 years with proper care.

For more information on Fluffers or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.