State police make 2 separate drug busts on I-84, both stemming from traffic violations

HARTFORD — Connecticut State Police said they seized 46 grams of heroin after a driver crashed in West Hartford Saturday night and four kilos of cocaine during a motor stop in Waterbury Monday night.

Police said they tried to stop a 2000 Toyota Avalon XL heading east in I-84 just before midnight, after they saw improper registration plates on the car. State police said the car took off, then crashed on the exit 40 off-ramp.

State police said the driver, Edwin Antonio Chevere, 27, of Bristol, took off into the woods, but he was caught and arrested after a foot chase ended up back on the highway.

Police said a search of Chevere and his car turned up 46.5 grams of heroin, 18.2 grams of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

He was charged with two counts of possession of narcotics, interfering with an office, engaging police in a pursuit and reckless driving, state police said.

He was released after posting $75,000 bail, and is due in court next month.

Police said they saw Luis Palacios, 44, of Waterbury, not wearing his seat belt in his 2002 blue Dodge Durango on Hamilton Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Police followed him east on I-84 and said he swerved into the right shoulder of the highway.

He was stopped on the exit 25A off-ramp and police said they found cocaine in a bag in the back seat.

Police arrested Palacios and charged him with possession of narcotics, illegal sale of a drug by a non-drug dependant person, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to drive in a proper lane, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Palacios was being held on a $250,000 bail and was due in Waterbury Superior Court on Tuesday.