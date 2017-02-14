Simsbury boy who met Tom Brady loses fight against brain cancer

SIMSBURY — Logan Schoenhardt, a 10-year-old boy whose battle with brain cancer touched New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, died Monday.
Schoenhardt was a student at The Masters School in Simsbury and a huge Patriots fan.
Brady made a video early last year for Schoenhardt and met him in December.
“Well, he is a special young man,” Brady said, according to the Hartford Courant. “Just to have a chance to know his story has been very humbling and certainly gives me a lot of perspective, and certainly all of us a lot of perspective on the very difficult challenges a lot of families face, and certainly that he has faced.”
The Simsbury boy was featured in a segment of ESPN’s “E:60.”
41.854009 -72.827915