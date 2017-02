× Tractor-trailer crash snarls traffic on I-91 south in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — The right lane, center lane and off-ramp were closed on Interstate 91 south between exits 3 and 2 in New Haven because of an overturned tractor-trailer truck but were reopened at around 7:45 a.m.

Connecticut State Police said the truck was hauling produce and rolled over.

They said the driver needed to be extricated and suffered minor injuries.

Stay with FOX 61 as this story develops.