UConn fans had faith in team to make 100 wins

STORRS – A major milestone for the UConn Women’s Basketball team winning 100 straight games in a row.

The Huskies walked away with a victory against South Carolina 66-55.

100 games in a row is a new record-breaking winning streak in NCAA Basketball.

FOX 61 spoke to fans before the game, confident the women had the game in the bag.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I've never been more confident about anything in my life," student Jordan Vogel said. "After that you’re like national championship? its an exciting season."

Vogel and his friend Josh Squire were first in line for seats in the student section for the sold out game. The two waited in the frigid temperatures about three hours.

"It's something that's gonna be worth it in the end," Squire said. "It means a lot to us to be right front and center, all painted up and really showing our husky pride."

"I’ve been watching UConn Women's Basketball my entire life," junior Olivia Anderson said. "Being here and being part of this history tonight is gonna be something I talk about the rest of my life."

The last time the Huskies lost a game was on Nov. 17, 2014, at Stanford.

The UConn women take on Tulane, Saturday, going after 101 wins.