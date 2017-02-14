Video shows Newington officer being dragged after shoplifting incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON -- Police are looking for the suspect who they said dragged a police officer as the driver fled the scene from a shoplifting incident.

Newington Police said on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. they responded to a report of a shoplifting in progress at the Best Market located at 175 Lowrey Place. An employee of Best

Market saw a man and woman leaving the store without paying for $190 worth of beer. The man, described as a white male with facial hair wearing a black hat and black hooded sweatshirt, fled the scene in a green Honda Civic just before police arrived. The woman, identified as Sandra Weeks, was arrested without incident on scene and taken into custody.

"Its kind of harrowing because you wonder if they’re willing at all costs like that to get away just over some beer, then you know maybe there’s something more," Newington resident David Muir said. "Especially when it comes to an officer of the law, they’re here to help us not get dragged down the street."

Police said another officer responded and saw the suspect vehicle traveling east on East Cedar Street. The officer stopped the vehicle just over the Wethersfield town line on Wells Road. As the officer approached the vehicle, he observed the driver reaching for a handgun on the dashboard and a struggle ensued. The suspect then fled east on Wells Road at a high rate of speed and the officer was dragged alongside the suspect vehicle for approximately 150 yards, at which time the officer was able to free himself. The officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Sandra Weeks was charged with Larceny 6th Degree and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. She is expected to appear court on Feb. 27.

The male suspect remains at large. The vehicle has since been recovered. The case is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Sgt. Brendan Moon at (860) 594-6246 or bmoon@newingtonct.gov.