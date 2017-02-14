× West Hartford firefighter injured battling fire on Rosemary Court

WEST HARTFORD — Two people, including a firefighter, were sent to the hospital after a bedroom fire in a house on Rosemary Court in West Hartford.

Fire officials said the fire broke out at around 1:30 Tuesday morning and believe it started in a second-floor bedroom.

A person inside the home at the time of the fire was treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was being treated for a minor burn injury.

Two others in the home made it out safely.

There is no word yet on what started the fire, but fire crews said the second floor was badly damaged and smoke and water damage throughout the building.

It took about a half-hour to knock down the fire. The firefighters pulled one cat out of the second floor, and it is believed the cat is doing fine.