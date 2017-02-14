Where you can see the FOX 61 team in the community
As part of FOX 61’s commitment to HOPE, we’re heading out into the community to make a difference!
To request a FOX 61 anchor or reporter participate in your event, fill out this form. We will do our best to honor all requests that compliment FOX 61’s Expect More HOPE initiative.
If you know someone bringing HOPE to your school or community and would like to share their story, please submit it here.
February
Hartford’s Camp Courant – Arch Street Event
February 15
Jim Altman
Jeffrey Elementary School, Madison CT – Read Across American Celebration
February 28
Matt Scott
March
Yellowbrick.me – Raising Digital Natives with Character
March 1
Sarah Cody
3rd Annual Donate Life Gala – Donate Life Connecticut
March 3
Sarah Cody
Dr. Seuss Read Across America Day – Flanders School in Southington
March 7
Dan Amarante
NSCIA Connecticut Chapter – Twilight Gala 2017
March 11
Tim Lammers
Concert for Kym – ALS Association of CT
March 15
Joe Furey
Connecticut Odyssey of the Mind
March 18
Sarah Cody
6th Annual District Science Fair with Invention Convention – Manchester Public Schools
March 25
Dan Amarante
Mosaic – “Laugh Out Loud” Comedy Show
March 31
Brent Hardin
April
8th Annual Read.Learn.Grow. Gala 2017
April 1
Amanda Raus
7th Annual “Strike Out Epilepsy” Fundraiser – The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate
April 2
Sarah Cody
Economic Update – CBIA
April 28
Jenn Bernstein
2016 Bees Remaining Fireworks Nights
Dancing with the Stars – CRIS Radio
April 29
Amanda Raus
May
Women in Leadership – YWCA New Britain
May 11
Rachel Lutzker
Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut
May 13
Tony Terzi
Connecticut Team Hope Walk – Huntington’s Disease Society of America
May 21
Tim Lammers
June
Ryan’s Circle of Giving Golf Tournament
June 11
Rich Coppola
August
Ocean Vuong & Young Poets Day – Sunken Garden Poetry Festival
August 16
Sarah Cody