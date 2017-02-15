× 5-year-old student and teacher bit by dog at Hamden elementary school

HAMDEN — A loose dog bit an elementary student and his teacher in a Hamden school Wednesday morning.

It all started when a father was bringing his child to the Helen Street school around 8:30 a.m., police said, and the dog got loose. The 7-month-old bulldog escaped from Leon Mitchell’s car and ran into the building.

School officials say the students got excited when they saw the dog, but their excitement also riled up the puppy. The dog bit a 5-year-old student in the leg, police said, and then bit a teacher on her finger as she tried to get the dog under control.

The student was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, said police.

The Animal Control Division has transported the dog to the North Haven Animal Shelter for quarantine, according to police. The dog will be held at the shelter for a state mandated 14 days.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Animal Control Officer Christopher Smith at (203) 230-4080.