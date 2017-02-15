Follow FOX 61 on Instagram!

Bundle up tonight as temps reach low 20s; Thursday a bit warmer

Posted 5:17 PM, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 05:30PM, February 15, 2017

Colder air comes in tonight, as the winds pick up. Overnight lows in the 20s will feel like the teens. Thursday is cooler, and still breezy, with highs in the mid to upper 30s, and even colder still for Friday. But, by the weekend – temps turn a corner again, and highs reach the 40s for a stretch.

Forecast Details: 

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies continue. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High: 25-35

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25-30.

