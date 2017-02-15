Bundle up tonight as temps reach low 20s; Thursday a bit warmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colder air comes in tonight, as the winds pick up. Overnight lows in the 20s will feel like the teens. Thursday is cooler, and still breezy, with highs in the mid to upper 30s, and even colder still for Friday. But, by the weekend – temps turn a corner again, and highs reach the 40s for a stretch.

Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies continue. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High: 25-35

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25-30.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.