Campaign showcases importance of the insurance industry

HARTFORD -- Susan Winkler, executive director of the Connecticut Insurance and Financial Services stopped by FOX 61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about the Did You Know? Campaign.

In its tenth year, the CT IFS Did You Know? Campaign showcases to State Legislators and other leaders the dynamism and importance of the insurance and financial services industry in Connecticut. Facts, figures and statistics highlight the IFS sector’s impact on and contribution to jobs, taxes, revenue and the overall business climate in the state. The campaign renews with each legislative session, and places ever stronger messaging on display at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, online and through social media. It continues to serve as a unified voice of business on behalf of the industry.