Chiropractor gets 4 years for fatal drunken driving crash

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport chiropractor has been sentenced to four years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that resulted in the death of another man.

The Connecticut Post reports that 28-year-old Jonathan Rosa-Whitlock, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and second-degree assault.

He was sentenced to serve four years of a 10-year sentence and five years’ probation.

Authorities say Rosa-Whitlock was driving south on the Merritt Parkway in the early morning hours of April 25, 2015 when he rear-ended another car driven by 27-year-old Jesus Rivera. The impact spun Rivera’s car around and sent it careening into the guardrail. Rivera died at the hospital. A passenger survived.

Police say Rosa-Whitlock’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit to drive.