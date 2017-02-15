× Construction flagger hit by car at Tolland roadwork site

TOLLAND — The Tolland Fire Department responded to an area near 128 Merrow Road , or route 195, near exit 68, after a car hit a construction crew member.

The construction flagger who was hit was taken by ambulance to the St. Francis Hospital trauma center. Measurements show that the flagger was thrown almost 27 feet from the road over a guardrail. The accident happened just before 2 a.m.

LifeStar was called but later cancelled due to the estimated arrival time of almost a half-hour.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified.

State police remained at the scene as the fire department reopened the road. They remind drivers to slow down as they approach work zones.