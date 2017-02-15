CREC students create a website to help Syrian refugees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Students at CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering have created a website for Syrian refugees who are new to Connecticut.

Student's have built a site that uses information from Google maps that helps refugees find housing, recreational centers, schools, playgrounds and much more.

Freshman, Ethan Goodman, said when people move to a new country, they may have trouble not knowing where everything is and with the help of the this website, he hopes it can make their transition a bit smoother.

"You come into a new country and move into a big city, it can be confusing sometimes," said Goodman. "So it's important to know where you are."

Additional students also created an app for refugees that helps them understand the U.S. language.