CSCU president institutes hiring freeze at all campuses

HARTFORD — On Tuesday, the president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities said a hiring freeze has been implemented at all 17 campuses and the system office.

On Wednesday CSCU President Mark Ojakian is expected to testify before the state General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee on Governor Dannel P. Malloy’s proposed budget. On Tueday, CSCU learned that a 4.4 percent cut to the system was proposed in his budget.

Ojakian said the spending control measure is necessary given the projected $25 million cut in the next fiscal year.

