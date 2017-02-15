Follow FOX 61 on Instagram!

How to get your discounted burrito from Moe’s in honor of the UConn women’s 100th straight win

Posted 10:29 AM, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:31AM, February 15, 2017
UConn hug

HARTFORD — When the UConn women win, you win!

Participating Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants in Connecticut are celebrating the UConn Women’s Basketball team achieving the 100th consecutive game win with a special deal on Wednesday, February 15.

The restaurants will offer a $5 Burrito Day and will give away 100 Bonus Points to all “Rockin’ Rewards” customers who check-in on the mobile app today.

The UConn women won their record-breaking 100th game in a row Monday night at home at Gampel Pavillion in front of a sold out crowd.

The deal will be available at participating Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants listed below.

These are the participating locations:

  • 535 Evergreen Way, South Windsor
  • 30 State House Square, Hartford
  • 2450 Main Street, Glastonbury
  • 46 Whitney Ave, New Haven
  • 2100 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
  • 3145 Berlin Turnpike, Newington
  • 25 Hazard Aveune, Enfield
  • 641 Farmington Avenue, Bristol
  • 2267 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
  • 174 Federal Road, Brookfield
  • 385 West Main Street, Avon
  • 720 Queen Street, Southington
  • 970 North Colony Road, Wallingford
  • 903-915 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford
  • 195 Storrs Road, Mansfield
  • 220 Rt-12, Groton
  • 1060 West Main Street, Branford
  • 35 Talcottville Road, Vernon
  • 697 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor
