How to get your discounted burrito from Moe’s in honor of the UConn women’s 100th straight win
HARTFORD — When the UConn women win, you win!
Participating Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants in Connecticut are celebrating the UConn Women’s Basketball team achieving the 100th consecutive game win with a special deal on Wednesday, February 15.
The restaurants will offer a $5 Burrito Day and will give away 100 Bonus Points to all “Rockin’ Rewards” customers who check-in on the mobile app today.
The UConn women won their record-breaking 100th game in a row Monday night at home at Gampel Pavillion in front of a sold out crowd.
The deal will be available at participating Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants listed below.
These are the participating locations:
- 535 Evergreen Way, South Windsor
- 30 State House Square, Hartford
- 2450 Main Street, Glastonbury
- 46 Whitney Ave, New Haven
- 2100 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
- 3145 Berlin Turnpike, Newington
- 25 Hazard Aveune, Enfield
- 641 Farmington Avenue, Bristol
- 2267 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
- 174 Federal Road, Brookfield
- 385 West Main Street, Avon
- 720 Queen Street, Southington
- 970 North Colony Road, Wallingford
- 903-915 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford
- 195 Storrs Road, Mansfield
- 220 Rt-12, Groton
- 1060 West Main Street, Branford
- 35 Talcottville Road, Vernon
- 697 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor
