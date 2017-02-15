× How to get your discounted burrito from Moe’s in honor of the UConn women’s 100th straight win

HARTFORD — When the UConn women win, you win!

Participating Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants in Connecticut are celebrating the UConn Women’s Basketball team achieving the 100th consecutive game win with a special deal on Wednesday, February 15.

The restaurants will offer a $5 Burrito Day and will give away 100 Bonus Points to all “Rockin’ Rewards” customers who check-in on the mobile app today.

The UConn women won their record-breaking 100th game in a row Monday night at home at Gampel Pavillion in front of a sold out crowd.

The deal will be available at participating Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants listed below.

These are the participating locations:

535 Evergreen Way, South Windsor

30 State House Square, Hartford

2450 Main Street, Glastonbury

46 Whitney Ave, New Haven

2100 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

3145 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

25 Hazard Aveune, Enfield

641 Farmington Avenue, Bristol

2267 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

174 Federal Road, Brookfield

385 West Main Street, Avon

720 Queen Street, Southington

970 North Colony Road, Wallingford

903-915 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford

195 Storrs Road, Mansfield

220 Rt-12, Groton

1060 West Main Street, Branford

35 Talcottville Road, Vernon

697 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor