Late-day mixed showers possible Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a stretch of quiet weather setting up for the next several days. A few snow and rain showers are possible in spots this afternoon, but it doesn't look like much at all. High temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees, which is pretty much seasonable for this time of year.

Quiet weather sticks around for several more days, with warming highs into the 40s by the weekend.

Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly cloudy, chance for rain/snow showers in the afternoon. High: 36-42.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies continue. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High: 25-35

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25-30.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.