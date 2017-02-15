Late rally pushes the Chargers past the Owls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN -- The New Haven Chargers hosted an NE10 match up against cross town rival, Southern Connecticut State University Wednesday night.

The Chargers held an early 59-46 second half lead, until the Owls went on a 15-3 run to grab a 62-61 lead with 9:39 to play. But the Chargers didn't panic, they put on a run of their own, outscoring the Owls 17-6 the remainder of game, en route to a 79-68 win.

Junior Mihailo Vasic led the way for the Chargers, scoring a game-high, 24 points. Senior Austin Carter recorded a double-double for the Owls, notching 10 points and 13 rebounds.

This win marked a milestone for Chargers' Head Coach Ted Hotaling who won his 100th career game.

Team Records: SCSU (16-10, 12-6 NE10); UNH 13-12 (8-10 NE10)