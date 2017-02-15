× Mother of burned child arrested in Rocky Hill case

ROCKY HILL — The mother of a two-year-old who was seriously burned earlier in the month, has been charged in connection with the case.

Shamique Martin, 26, of Rocky Hill, was charged with falsely reporting an incident, false statement, risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons, in connection with the burns suffered by her two-year-old earlier in the month.

On Saturday, February 4, the Fire Marshal’s office informed police that a two-year old was brought to Hartford Hospital for severe burns. According to police, the hospital was told that the burns were a result of an electrical fire at Cold Springs, part of the Century Hills Apartment complex. Police said the incident took place in the early morning hours and was not reported to emergency crews. The toddler was brought to the hospital by a family member, said police.

Police arrested Michael Shamel Davis, 27, of Rocky Hill, on February 5 and charged him with risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, interfering with police, tampering with evidence, and arson. At the time, the child was in serious condition, according to police.

Police say they learned that Martin had deliberately misled medical personnel and police detectives. They said she did not provide immediate medical treatment for the child and had placed the child in additional danger. Police said Martin is a licensed practical nurse and was aware of the severity of the child’s injuries and failed to provide critical care in a timely manner.

Currently, the child remains hospitalized with no further information on his condition at this time, police said Wednesday.

Martin is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The incident is under investigation by the Rocky Hill Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, DCF, and the Rocky Hill Fire Marshal’s office. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860-258-7640.