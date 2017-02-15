Mothers gather together for a vigil after Hartford’s fifth homicide of year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A group of mothers came together in Hartford in response to the city's fifth homicide of the year.

The group held a vigil that honored 26-year-old Eliacim Pantojas, who was shot on Beckett Street on February 7. Police say Pantojas was immediately taken to Hartford Hospital where he died a few days after.

The vigil held in honor of Pantojas, was a chance for the community to grieve and express concern over violence in the city.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked contact the police.