Partly sunny Thursday, but still chilly with temps in the mid 30s

Thursday will be a bit cooler but still breezy, with highs in the mid to upper 30s, and even colder still for Friday. But, by the weekend – temps turn a corner again, and highs reach the 40s for a stretch.

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High: 25-35

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25-30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, Low 40-30s

